1 Baht 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 15,15 g
- Pure gold (0,4866 oz) 15,1349 g
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IV
- Denomination 1 Baht
- Year 1864
- Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1 Baht 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 3273 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17166 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Baht 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
