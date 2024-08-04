Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1 Baht 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 15,15 g
  • Pure gold (0,4866 oz) 15,1349 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination 1 Baht
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1 Baht 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 3273 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Thailand 1 Baht 1864 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17166 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Thailand 1 Baht 1864 at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Thailand 1 Baht 1864 at auction Eurseree - July 26, 2008
Seller Eurseree
Date July 26, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Baht 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IV Coins of Thailand in 1864 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 1 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search