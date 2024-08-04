Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,7875 g
- Pure gold (0,1216 oz) 3,7837 g
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IV
- Denomination 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng)
- Year 1864
- Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Eurseree (5)
- Heritage (1)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22090 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 JPY
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3567 $
Price in auction currency 3420 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search