1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)