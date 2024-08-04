Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,7875 g
  • Pure gold (0,1216 oz) 3,7837 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22090 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 JPY
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3567 $
Price in auction currency 3420 EUR
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Eurseree - April 6, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Stack's - December 10, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Eurseree - April 2, 2011
Seller Eurseree
Date April 2, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Eurseree - August 8, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date August 8, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Baht (Salu`ng) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

