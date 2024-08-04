Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 7,575 g
  • Pure gold (0,2433 oz) 7,5674 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 7,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Thailand 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
48321 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 JPY
Thailand 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Thailand 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Stack's - September 1, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date September 1, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 at auction Stack's - December 10, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

