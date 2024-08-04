Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,575 g
- Pure gold (0,2433 oz) 7,5674 g
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IV
- Denomination 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng)
- Year 1864
- Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/2 Baht (2 Salu`ng) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 7,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
48321 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 JPY
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 1, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
