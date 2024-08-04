Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/16 Baht (Sik) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure gold (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IV
- Denomination 1/16 Baht (Sik)
- Year 1864
- Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/16 Baht (Sik) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 210,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2009.
For the sale of 1/16 Baht (Sik) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
