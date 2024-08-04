Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/16 Baht (Sik) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure gold (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination 1/16 Baht (Sik)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/16 Baht (Sik) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Eurseree auction for THB 210,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2009.

Thailand 1/16 Baht (Sik) 1864 at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/16 Baht (Sik) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

