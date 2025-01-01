flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

Coins of Switzerland 1930

Golden coins

Obverse 20 Francs 1930 B Vreneli
Reverse 20 Francs 1930 B Vreneli
20 Francs 1930 B Vreneli
Average price540 $
Sales
2291
Category
Year
Search