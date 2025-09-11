flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

25 francs 1958 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight5,645 g
  • Pure gold (0,1633 oz) 5,0805 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,000,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination25 francs
  • Year1958
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the 25 francs 1958 with the letters B?

To sell the 25 francs 1958 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

