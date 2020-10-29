25 francs 1955 B (Switzerland, Confederation)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- MetalGold (0,900)
- Weight5,645 g
- Pure gold (0,1633 oz) 5,0805 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC5,000,000
Description
- CountrySwitzerland
- PeriodConfederation
- Denomination25 francs
- Year1955
- MintBern
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 25 francs 1955 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1130 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 25 francs 1955 B?
According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 25 francs 1955 with mark B is 47000 USD. The coin contains 5,0805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 599,44 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 25 francs 1955 with mark B?
The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 25 francs 1955 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 25 francs 1955 with the letters B?
To sell the 25 francs 1955 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.