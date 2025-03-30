flag
20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC175,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1935
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4137 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,643. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 11, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
SellerLeu
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
SellerLugdunum
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
SellerRauch
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
SellerRauch
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli" at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateJune 9, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******


How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with mark B is 540 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

