20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC50,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1926
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3594 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,462. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
1708 $
Price in auction currency 1462 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatic Fine Art GmbH - June 14, 2025
SellerNumismatic Fine Art GmbH
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 775 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Rapp - May 21, 2025
SellerRapp
DateMay 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - May 16, 2025
SellerSima Srl
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma - April 12, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
SellerJerzykowski
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 18, 2025
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction CNG - December 18, 2024
SellerCNG
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Via - December 9, 2024
SellerVia
DateDecember 9, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - September 14, 2025
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with mark B is 1000 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
