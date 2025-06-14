20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli"? According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with mark B is 1000 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with mark B? The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1926 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.