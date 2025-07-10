flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC300,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1916
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3610 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 675. Bidding took place May 26, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 4, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with mark B is 570 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

