SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC400,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1909
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1909 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4835 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 410 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 4, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
572 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
SellerLeland Little
DateOctober 2, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
SellerLeu
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
SellerLeu
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Artemide Aste - March 12, 2023
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
SellerInasta
DateMarch 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1909 "Vreneli" with mark B is 370 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1909 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1909 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1909 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1909 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

