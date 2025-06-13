flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC355,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1908
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1908 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,973. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction AURORA - May 15, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 14, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 16, 2022
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - March 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1908 "Vreneli" with mark B is 390 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1908 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1908 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1908 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1908 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1908All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions