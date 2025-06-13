flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Erwin Dietrich AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1904
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1904 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place March 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
SellerInasta
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
681 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - March 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 16, 2022
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMay 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
SellerVL Nummus
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1904 "Vreneli" with mark B is 1600 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1904 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1904 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1904 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1904 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1904All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions