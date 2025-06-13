flag
20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC400,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1900
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1900 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5630 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
925 NZD
Price in auction currency 925 NZD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - March 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Artemide Aste - September 3, 2023
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
SellerNaumann
DateJanuary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 24, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 15, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1900 "Vreneli" with mark B is 400 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1900 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1900 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1900 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1900 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

