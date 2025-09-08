flag
20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC400,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1898
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1898 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,909. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 4, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateJuly 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1898 "Vreneli" with mark B is 530 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1898 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1898 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1898 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1898 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

