SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC400,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1897
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1897 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2016.

Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - July 21, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - July 21, 2024
SellerCasa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
DateJuly 21, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - May 1, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - May 1, 2024
SellerCasa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
DateMay 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Italia - February 16, 2024
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateFebruary 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
SellerLeu
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1897 "Vreneli" with mark B is 550 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1897 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1897 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1897 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1897 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

