SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1896 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1896 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1896 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC400,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1896
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (402)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1896 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2270 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,865. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Nomisma Aste - May 25, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Nomisma Aste - May 25, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionMS62 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Rhenumis - May 15, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Rauch - March 29, 2025
SellerRauch
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1896 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1896 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1896 with mark B is 630 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1896 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1896 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1896 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1896 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

