SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1893 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1893 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1893 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1893
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (120)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1893 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22093 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 13, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Heritage - November 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
SellerLeland Little
DateOctober 2, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Inasta - June 17, 2024
SellerInasta
DateJune 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateNovember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1893 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1893 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1893 with mark B is 550 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1893 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1893 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1893 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1893 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

