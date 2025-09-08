flag
20 Francs 1892 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1892 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1892 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1892
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1892 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2312 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,350. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 27, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 27, 2025
SellerSartor Numismatica
DateJune 27, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Nomos - February 23, 2025
SellerNomos
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 560 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Obolos - February 23, 2025
SellerObolos
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Coins and Medals - January 24, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Coins and Medals - January 24, 2025
SellerCoins and Medals
DateJanuary 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateNovember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1892 B at auction HARMERS - September 29, 2025
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 29, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1892 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1892 with mark B is 390 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1892 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1892 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1892 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1892 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

