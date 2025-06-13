flag
20 Francs 1890 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1890 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1890 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC125,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1890
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1890 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Heritage - November 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateDecember 6, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 30, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateNovember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1890 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1890 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1890 with mark B is 440 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1890 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1890 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1890 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1890 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

