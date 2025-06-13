flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1889 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1889 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1889 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1889
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1889 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
SellerNegrini
DateJune 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateNovember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1889 B at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1889 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1889 with mark B is 560 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1889 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1889 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1889 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1889 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1889All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions