SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1888 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1888 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1888 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,224

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1888
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (211)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1888 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Sima Srl auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Nomisma - September 6, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Nomisma - September 6, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
12564 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
11483 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 18, 2025
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction ANTIUM AURUM - September 26, 2025
SellerANTIUM AURUM
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Switzerland 20 Francs 1888 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionVF
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1888 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1888 with mark B is 9000 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1888 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1888 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1888 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1888 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

