Period:1850-2022

20 Francs 1887 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1887 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1887 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC176

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1887
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1887 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 210,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1887 B at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
122156 $
Price in auction currency 120000 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1887 B at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 11, 2016
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
105750 $
Price in auction currency 105750 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1887 B at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2012
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1887 B at auction Leu - October 25, 1999
SellerLeu
DateOctober 25, 1999
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1887 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1887 with mark B is 150000 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1887 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1887 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1887 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1887 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

