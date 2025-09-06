flag
20 Francs 1883 (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1883 - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1883 - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Nomisma Aste

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC250,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1883
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (307)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1883 . This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 80,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Zöttl - September 6, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateSeptember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1883 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1883?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1883 is 550 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1883?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1883 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1883?

To sell the 20 Francs 1883 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

