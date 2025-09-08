flag
10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,020,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1922
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (644)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 10 Francs 1922 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,625. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
SellerWCN
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
SellerWCN
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2025
SellerAurea
DateMay 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Sonntag - May 27, 2025
SellerSonntag
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Naumann - May 4, 2025
SellerNaumann
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 25, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateApril 25, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Rauch - March 29, 2025
SellerRauch
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Francs 1922 "Vreneli" with mark B is 250 USD for regular strike and 290 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 2,9032 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 342,49 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1922 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 10 Francs 1922 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1922 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 10 Francs 1922 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

