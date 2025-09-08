flag
10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC400,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1915
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 10 Francs 1915 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5690 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction WCN - August 14, 2025
SellerWCN
DateAugust 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction AURORA - May 15, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Hermes Auctions - April 1, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma - March 14, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - January 11, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
SellerAurea
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2024
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 2, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 CPRC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Francs 1915 "Vreneli" with mark B is 290 USD. The coin contains 2,9032 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 342,49 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1915 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 10 Francs 1915 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1915 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 10 Francs 1915 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

