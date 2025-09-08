flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC200,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1912
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 10 Francs 1912 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3067 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,102. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 21, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - January 11, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
SellerAurea
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 25, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Astarte S.A. - June 9, 2024
SellerAstarte S.A.
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Via - December 18, 2023
SellerVia
DateDecember 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Francs 1912 "Vreneli" with mark B is 240 USD. The coin contains 2,9032 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 342,49 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1912 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 10 Francs 1912 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1912 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 10 Francs 1912 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1912All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 10 FrancsNumismatic auctions