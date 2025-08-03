flag
10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1911
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 10 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2659 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Wójcicki - August 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateAugust 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Switzerland 10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2025
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 380 CHF
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with mark B is 490 USD for regular strike and 420 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 2,9032 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 342,49 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 10 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 10 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
