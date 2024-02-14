Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Céntimos 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 20 Céntimos
- Year 1870
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
