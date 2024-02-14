20 Céntimos 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (3) XF (25) VF (49) F (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NN Coins (1) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (44)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (23)

CNG (3)

Heritage (1)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

London Coins (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (12)