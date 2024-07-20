Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1870
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Search