Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 1 Peseta 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (31)
  • Cayón (21)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (16)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (14)
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

