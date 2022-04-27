Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1811. 22 rosettes (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Variety: 22 rosettes

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1811 22 rosettes - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 5 Pesetas 1811 22 rosettes - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1811 . 22 rosettes. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2339 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

