5 Pesetas 1811. 22 rosettes (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: 22 rosettes
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1811 . 22 rosettes. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2339 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
