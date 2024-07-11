4 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

