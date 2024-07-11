Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
