Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (27)
- Bertolami (2)
- Cayón (5)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search