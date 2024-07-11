Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1812 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 66,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
