Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1812 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1812 M RS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1812 M RS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 66,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RS at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search