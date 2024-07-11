4 Reales 1812 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 66,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (20) F (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

GINZA (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)