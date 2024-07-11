4 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (9) XF (102) VF (127) F (24) G (1) AG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) AG3 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

