Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (78)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (19)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (7)
  • HERVERA (35)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (20)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (7)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (48)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (30)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 4 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

