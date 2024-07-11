Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29694 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (78)
- AURORA (1)
- Bertolami (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (19)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (7)
- HERVERA (35)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (20)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Katz (7)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (48)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (30)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search