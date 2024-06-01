Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1809 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
