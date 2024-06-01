Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1809 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1809 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1809 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
