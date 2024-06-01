4 Reales 1809 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (28) VF (49) F (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (34)

Bertolami (1)

Boule (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (6)

CoinsNB (2)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (17)

ibercoin (5)

iNumis (1)

Katz (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (23)

Tauler & Fau (2)