20 Reales 1812 S LA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1812 with mark S LA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
