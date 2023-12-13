Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1812 S LA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Reales 1812 S LA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Reales 1812 S LA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1812 with mark S LA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Stack's - August 12, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Cayón - December 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 S LA at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

For the sale of 20 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

