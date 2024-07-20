Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1688 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (53)
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (23)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (16)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (7)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (25)
- Tauler & Fau (16)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search