Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Reales 1812 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Reales 1812 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1688 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (53)
  • Boule (1)
  • Cayón (23)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (16)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (25)
  • Tauler & Fau (16)
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Nomisma - April 16, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Spain 20 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search