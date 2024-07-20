20 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1688 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (12) XF (41) VF (110) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (53)

Boule (1)

Cayón (23)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (16)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (3)

ICE (1)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (4)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (7)

Monedalia.es (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

Soler y Llach (25)

Tauler & Fau (16)