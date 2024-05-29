Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3818 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 204,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - August 20, 2020
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - August 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Nomisma - October 29, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

