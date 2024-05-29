Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3818 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 204,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
