Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,709 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
