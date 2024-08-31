Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,709 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

