Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (5)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Spink (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4529 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller 51 Gallery
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller 51 Gallery
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller 51 Gallery
Date June 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search