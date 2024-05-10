2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

