Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Spink (1)
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4529 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction 51 Gallery - April 25, 2018
Seller 51 Gallery
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction 51 Gallery - April 25, 2018
Seller 51 Gallery
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction 51 Gallery - June 9, 2017
Seller 51 Gallery
Date June 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Pesetas 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1810 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 1/2 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
