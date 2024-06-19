2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

