Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

  • Aureo & Calicó (43)
  • Cayón (11)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (23)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

