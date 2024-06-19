Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (43)
- Cayón (11)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (18)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (23)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search