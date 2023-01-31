Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4238 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 203 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
