Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 10 Reales 1812 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 10 Reales 1812 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4238 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 203 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Cayón - April 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

