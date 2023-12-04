Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2286 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
