Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 10 Reales 1810 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 10 Reales 1810 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2286 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1810 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search