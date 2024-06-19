Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1814
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10710 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
