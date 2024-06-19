Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Peseta 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10710 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Peseta 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

