Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Peseta 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (64)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (20)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (22)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Soler y Llach (31)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1813 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
