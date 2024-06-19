1 Peseta 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (14) VF (129) F (22) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1)

