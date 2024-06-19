Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
