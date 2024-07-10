Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Сondition
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
