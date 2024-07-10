1 Peseta 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (18) VF (100) F (14) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (57)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (10)

DNW (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (10)

ibercoin (9)

Jesús Vico (4)

Künker (1)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

Monedalia.es (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (17)

Tauler & Fau (7)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)