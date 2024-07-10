Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Peseta 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1810 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

