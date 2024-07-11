Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
