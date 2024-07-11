Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Peseta 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

