80 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (13) XF (23) VF (36) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (31)

Cayón (7)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Giquello & Associés (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Восточно-европейский (1)