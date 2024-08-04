Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 80 Reales 1813 M RN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 80 Reales 1813 M RN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

