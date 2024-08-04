Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
