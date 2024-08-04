Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

320 Reales 1812 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 320 Reales 1812 M RS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 320 Reales 1812 M RS - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 320 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8963 $
Price in auction currency 8100 CHF
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Rapp - November 25, 2020
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Nomisma - October 28, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 320 Reales 1812 M RS at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 320 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search