320 Reales 1812 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 320 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8963 $
Price in auction currency 8100 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
