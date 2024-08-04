320 Reales 1812 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1812 with mark M RS. This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

