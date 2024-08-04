Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1813 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Pesetas 1813 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1813 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (41)
  • Cayón (9)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1725 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1813 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 20 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search