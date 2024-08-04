Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1813 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1725 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
