20 Pesetas 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1813 . This gold coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

